Shooting outside food court temporarily closes St. Clair Square; police searching for gunman

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, MO (KMOV) — Emergency crews rushed to St. Clair Square on Tuesday following a shooting outside the food court entrance.

Police said they were dispatched to the mall at 3:10 p.m. for a “disturbance” between two men. Upon arrival, officers learned that one man fired a gun outside the mall and shattered a window. Police said the two men had an argument before one began shooting a gun.

The view from Powerhouse Skyzoom4 showed what appeared to be two bullet holes in a door near the food court. Police had a large area of the parking lot blocked off with tape and evidence markers are seen outside of the mall.

Police said they found one of the men involved in the shooting outside one of the main mall entrances. He was arrested but police said they did not find a gun.

Fairview Heights officers locked down the mall and searched for the gunman but were unable to find him.

The mall reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Illinois State Police said they were called to assist Fairview Heights police, who is the lead agency.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re encouraged to call Fairview Heights police at 618-489-2100.

