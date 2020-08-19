UConn test results show an increase in COVID-19 cases

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

STORRS, CT (WFSB) — More students at the University of Connecticut have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the university said there is now a total of eight students on campus who have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is now out of 5,042 tests that have been performed, showing a 0.16% positivity rate.

University officials said all residential students were tested upon arrival to campus before moving into their residence halls.

Results also show three commuter students have tested positive so far. Tests were sent to off-campus/commuter students, and the three positive cases reflect results from tests the school has received so far.

Additionally, two faculty/staff members have tested positive, out of 2,110 tests performed.

In less than a week since the Storrs campus reopened to students, videos emerged of large gatherings.

Tuesday, the university said it removed from campus housing the students who were part of one video-recorded unapproved gathering in a residence hall.

The school said it takes safety in the era of COVID-19 seriously.

In order to attend classes this semester, students need to get tested for the virus.

Students were notified on Wednesday about a new portal where they can view updates on the rate of positive and negative COVID-19 tests on campus.

To see that portal, click here.

UConn said it is also working with the governor’s office “to support the town of Mansfield’s request to enact a local ordinance that will ban gatherings of 25 or more people.”

University officials said “Current state guidelines place a 25-person limit on private indoor gatherings and 100 for private outdoor gatherings. The Mansfield ordinance, if approved, would apply the 25-person limit to outdoor gatherings as well in the town, where many UConn students rent off-campus properties.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.