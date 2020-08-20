Acknowledging limits of virtual learning, choir director gets creative with music video

Regional News

Northbrook, IL (WBBM) — Here’s a back-to-school story like you’ve never seen before.

Virtual classes began Wednesday at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook.

Choir director Kelsey Nichols created a music video, “Choir (Without Choir),” to welcome back her budding Demi Lovatos.

“I have never done this before. I did all this myself. I recorded all the video on my phone,” Nichols said.

The lyrics show Nicholas in various places around her house. The lyrics are remarks are on just how weird the situation of having to do everything virtually is.

“I used editing software that I found a free trial for, and literally just a YouTube tutorial,” she said.

Teachers at Glenbrook North are trying their best under awkward circumstances, Nichols said.

“All of the teachers right now are trying very, very hard to make creative solutions and make the students feel loved, even during a time when we can’t be with them face-to-face,” she said.

The song is a takeoff from singer Demi Lovato’s song “Sorry Not Sorry.”

