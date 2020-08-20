Businessman wants to create private football league after season postponed

Regional News

ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) — “I just want the kids to be able to play,” Joel Langlois said.

He calls himself a problem solver.

The west Michigan area businessman who owns sports and entertainment venues, says he’s heard from hundreds of people from across the state, who want to see high school kids play football this fall.

“We don’t agree that canceling the season is the right choice,” he said. “There’s a need and we have to address it.”

On Thursday, Langlois is meeting with school administrators, coaches, parents and lawyers, to figure out a way for kids to play in what would be considered, an off season club league.

“We’re not anti-MHSAA,” he said. “They’re in a tough position. The governer has put them in a tough position. I’m one of those people who think the virus is real. The politics is real in how it’s being dealt with. We’re trying to solve a problem that has been presented because of the circumstances we’re in.”

Ithaca High School Head Coach Terry Hessbrook says his kids want to play football this fall.

Hessbrook tells me he is waiting to hear from the MHSAA on what will and won’t be allowed in terms of practices and exhibitions.

If allowed, he says Ithaca will at the very least be seeking a 7-on-7 league in Brighton.

“We’ve done it in the winter before down at the legacy center,” Hessbrook said. “It’s a fantastic facility. They do all kinds of sports there.”

Hessbrook says he believes pop up private football leagues could become a big hit in Michigan if they’re done properly. He points to AAU basketball and various baseball leagues as examples in other sports.

As for Langlois, he says he believes something will get worked out. Because there are many passionate people with one common goal: Safely playing football this fall.

