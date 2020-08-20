Deputy shoots sword-wielding man, GBI investigating

Regional News

PAULDING COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — A deputy shooting of a sword-wielding man in Douglasville is being looked into by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The incident took place August 19 at a residence on Julia Way. Paulding County deputies were responding to a person shot call at the location. When they arrived, deputies made contact with the man outside before he abruptly ended the conversation and went inside his home. When deputies entered the residence they found the homeowner, Jeanpaul Harris, bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say 41-year-old Harris had been involved in an altercation with a female neighbor who allegedly shot him. The female alleges Harris was looking into her home, jiggling her front door handle and yelling.

However, when EMT and deputies attempted to render aid to Harris he attempted to attack them with a sword. A deputy tased Harris, but that did not deter his attempted attack. As a result he was shot by a second deputy.

Harris was transported a hospital. His condition is not known.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office for review.

