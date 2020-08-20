Fire breaks out at recycling plant

Regional News

Rogers, AR (KFSM) — A fire at the TRG Recycling plant in Rogers created huge plumes of smoke and large flames Thursday (Aug. 20) and explosions were heard from miles around.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, the call came in around 12:30 p.m. Jenkins says there were about 60-70 compacted vehicles on fire. The vehicles had been crushed together which created a stronger flame. He says the tires and interior seating kept the flames alive.

The fire threatened a large building, but Jenkins says firefighters contained it and avoided damage. He says crews are using foam to put out the remaining hot spots.

There were no fatalities but one firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion. 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

The source of the flames has not been confirmed.

