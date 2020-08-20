Gov. Bill Lee addresses statewide protocols as schools open in Tennessee

Regional News

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee addressed the state giving a progress report about how the state is combating the coronavirus, as schools open up statewide.

Lee took to the podium addressing Tennesseans about the latest impacts of the coronavirus and how the state is handling the situation for the first time since Aug 13. Before schools opened in the Volunteer State, Lee along with state health officials, set guidelines and recommendations for school districts, aiming to keep students and the faculty safe.

Improvements have been made in Tennessee, after months struggling with the virus. Now, the White House moved the state to the “yellow zone” and out of the “red zone.” Health officials said on Tuesday, only a small number of school-related outbreaks are affecting data.

“Our school-age children account for only about 10 percent of our cases state-wide,” Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner Tennessee Health Department, said. “And over half of those are high schoolers.”

Now that schools are in session, kids and teens alike have something new to talk about: who has the coronavirus? But Tennessee is trying to juggle being as transparent as possible, while also keeping the privacy of families at the forefront. Gov. Lee said the state is doing everything possible to ensure parents and their children’s health information stays private during these uncertain times.

“A parent doesn’t want information about their child made public, it’s really important,” Lee said. “It’s really important that people in a school district can’t figure out which children individually have a case.”

Piercey said many school districts across the state give information voluntarily. She said that, plus the data they are looking at, it puts them in the best position to make the right decisions. Both Piercey and Lee agreed this ongoing coronavirus pandemic is a fluid situation, and they are learning new things about it every day. They say they are adjusting their protocols, but one thing will remain constant, if teachers do not feel well, they must stay home.

“Isolation is what you do when you’ve had a case. There are no exceptions to that,” Piercey said.

But there is some confusion when it relates to what happens once a teacher is sick. Gov. Lee did not elaborate on if a teacher would be compensated if he or she were exposed to COVID-19. Additionally, the governor did not explain how the state plans on taking care of teachers who become ill.

Nevertheless, Gov. Lee did say the state is in the process of sending out “packets” that explain every guideline and protocol for schools and teachers. He said he hopes they will be delivered by the end of August.

