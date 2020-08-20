Rocky Mountain: High Astros use a season high in runs and hits to defeat the Rockies

Regional News

August 20, 2020 DENVER- Sometimes all that is needed to get you going is a little fresh air. At least that’s what it took for the Houston Astros dangerous hitting lineup to get ignited. The Astros (14-10) had an offensive outburst to the tune of 13 runs and 20 hits at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado to defeat the Rockies (13-11) by a score of 13-6 for its seventh straight win and third win in as many days against Colorado.

Houston scored runs in five straight innings to end the game and got multiple runs in four of those led by outfielder Kyle Tucker who took advantage of the large outfield at Coors. He went 4-of-5 from the plate with a single, two triples, and a homerun coming a double away from hitting for the cycle.

“I put the bat on the ball tonight,” said Tucker. “I had some good swings and we came out hot tonight.”

To say the Astros were hot on Wednesday would be an understatement. They were scorching at the plate. After getting down by one-run in the bottom of the second inning, catcher Martin Maldonado tied the game with a solo homerun to left field. That opened the flood gates as Carlos Correa joined the party with a homer in the fifth inning to give Houston a two-run lead and they never looked back after that. George Springer, who was coming back after missing the previous game with a wrist strain added another homer for the Astros giving them a total of four in the game.

Second baseman Jose Altuve returned to his number two spot in the batting order and added two-hits in the game and rookie utility player Taylor Jones nabbed his first Major League hit and RBI of his career.

Houston got another strong outing from pitcher Framber Valdez (2-2). He went 7 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs. He lowered his ERA to 1.72 since only one of the three runs were earned. That ranks him fourth in the American League in the lowest ERA category.

“I felt like I was prepared coming into the game,” said Valdez who won his second consecutive game. “I knew it was a little bit tough and you have to maintain your concentration because it’s a little tough to pitch here. I felt like I was able to execute my pitches and get them in the spots I needed too.”

The Astros suffered another blow to their lineup during the game on Wednesday. All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman suffered a right hamstring injury in the fourth inning and had to be removed from the game. He is being listed as day-to-day.

“I felt it when I was running down the line to first base, right about when I was going to make the turn to second,” Bregman said in frustration. “Just disappointed. I want to be out there every day playing with my guys. I was starting to feel pretty damn good, and I think right now just go with it day to day and see how it feels tomorrow. I am going to do everything I can to be playing as soon as I can.”

Bregman’s injury comes on the heels of the terrible news manager Dusty Baker received early Wednesday morning. He will be without the services of 2019 A.L. Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez as he is preparing for season ending knee surgery. Alvarez was only able to play in two games this season due to the knee injury and complications from COVID-19.

Houston will finish its four-game series today against the Rockies before heading out to San Diego to take on the Padres.

