UNA continues its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion

FLORENCE, AL (WHNT) — Classes are back in session at the University of North Alabama. This semester is looking noticeably different than years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn’t the only thing the university is focused on.

Administrators are on a daily mission to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion on campus.

“There is no better time than right now, given the national conversation, to reinvest in our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” University Provost Ross Alexander said.

Even before the current racial justice movement, UNA was making progress. In 2018 the University Commons was named the Wendell W. Gunn Commons after the first Black student to attend the university.

In February of 2020, a historical marker was placed in front of Bibb Graves Hall, recognizing the impact that Black people have had on the university’s development since its founding as LaGrange College in 1830.

That impact continues with Ron Patterson, the university’s first vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Patterson said leadership roles like these are vital for continuing difficult conversations. “But more importantly, allowing our students and our faculty and staff to have a division dedicated to hearing their voice, working on these matters, having discussions and dialogue and being able to talk through collaboratively, in hoping that we can broaden our worldview and perspectives on these issues,” Patterson said.

The university has also founded the Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion.

“Our main purpose is to provide education research and advocacy around issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion and to build sustainable community partnerships with local and regional organizations that are doing that work in the community,” Andrea Hunt, the center’s founding director said.

The UNA administration believes through these partnerships, students and faculty can not only pursue academic excellence on campus, but can take the principals of diversity, equity and inclusion with them after graduation.

The university has begun a five-year Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Plan to continue its efforts. To view the plan details, click here.

