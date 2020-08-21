Plastic pellets pile up along the river

Regional News

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO ) — You may have seen them.

You may have even stepped into them.

They’re plastic pellets.

Millions of them.

Maybe even billions of them along the river.

They spilled from a cargo ship a few weeks ago.

WGNO’s Bill Wood talks to environmentalists who say the pellets are piling up to be a problem.

These pellets even have a name.

They’re called Nurdles.

They’re used to make plastic bottles, plastic bags and even LEGOS.

