Sheriff’s office: Truck found abandoned after hit-and-run crash damages center cable divider on highway

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash that left debris all over Highway 26 on Thursday.

The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle, a Dogde Dakota, was traveling eastbound on the highway when it hit the center cable divider at milepost 31.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash took out about 40 vertical posts in the cable divider. Debris scattered across the highway, and a vehicle in the oncoming westbound lane was hit by debris.

The suspect driver fled the scene. The sheriff’s office said several pieces of the truck, including the Oregon license plate 977BFN, were left behind.

A Clackamas County deputy, along with Oregon State Police, Sandy Fire, USFS Law Enforcement and ODOT, arrived to the scene shortly after the crash.

Deputies then located the suspect vehicle abandoned on Terra Fern Drive, just off of Highway 26. The sheriff’s office said a witness reported seeing the male driver flee on foot.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies contacted the registered owner of the suspect vehicle. She told deputies that she sold the vehicle two years earlier, but had failed to notify DMV of the sale.

The sheriff’s office is now asking for help from the public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.