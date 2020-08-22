Neighbors uneasy after years of cats mysteriously turning up dead

Regional News

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM ) — The Carmen Park neighborhood in Saginaw is home to people like Al Kolka and Sandy Rosinski.

And neighborhood cats like Blaze, Ada and Dottie.

It is a quiet peaceful neighborhood. But every year around this time, the neighborhood cats start to turn up dead.

“I was working out back and I smelled something,” Kolka said. “I Started looking under things. The whole face was ate up from the acid. The rear end was gone.

TV5 asked if he has ever had any other cats disappear?

“Yeah. Over the past few years about a dozen,” he said.

“Somebody is evil and sadistic to even think about doing something to an animal,” Rosinski said.

How many cats have died?

“One year they found 30 plus,” she said. “Last year there was maybe 15 total that we found.”

One of them was Sandy’s cat jack.

Last October, TV5 interviewed sandy about Jack, along with these little kittens that turned up dead. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control found it suspicious and sent Jack’s body to a lab at MSU.

The result? He had ingested antifreeze.

And both she and Al think the cat poisoner is striking again.

“We don’t have a doubt in our mind,” she said. “The people who are losing animals they’re perfectly healthy and then they’re dead. It’s not just a coincidence. The same time, the same subdivision this time of year you’re not using anti-freeze for anything.”

She says they’ve found empty dishes in an abandoned garage. Until somebody speaks up Sandy can’t rest without knowing her animals will be safe.

“Anything could happen,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s my next-door neighbor poisoning them or if it’s across the street or down the street. I hope somebody sees something, says something, does something. So, these people who are doing this will be prosecuted.”

