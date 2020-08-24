7-year-old creates weekly newscast from his porch

Regional News

Chapel Hill, NC (WRAL) — As coronavirus affects everything — school, work and free time — all second grader John Wortman wants to do is keep people informed and tell interesting stories.

The 7-year-old attends Ephesus Elementary in Chapel Hill but has spent his first week of school learning from home. Each week for the past four months, he has recorded a newscast, which he has branded “John News,” from his porch.

Friday marked his 16th episode.

Thomas Wortman said his son loves watching science videos on YouTube and has always wanted to have his own channel. When school stopped in the middle of March, John decided to make a newscast.

“I think he was a little bit bored,” said Thomas, who said he helps his son with logistics but gives John full editorial control over his newscasts.

Each week, the pair teams up to come up with stories, write a script and arrange virtual interviews. John’s most recent newscast is focused on back-to-school and features interviews with his school principal and school nurse.

“I feel really strongly about fostering John’s independence,” said Thomas. “Of course I have my suggestions, but he has full veto authority.”

John uses an iPhone on a tripod and an external microphone to record his newscasts. He and his dad even use a word processing app to time out each newscast and create an iPad teleprompter that’s placed below the camera.

John News has a strong local following, but even people in other countries know about the show. John has viewers in Canada and in Indonesia, where he recently spotlighted an orangutan rescue operation.

“That foundation got hold of the newscast and shared it worldwide,” Thomas said.

The family even made “I Love John News” T-shirts to give away to family and friends. The shirts were so popular that viewers wanted them, so now John sells them for $20 and donates proceeds to Table, a food bank in Chapel Hill.

So far, John’s T-shirts have raised $250 for Table.

In an interview with WRAL News, John said his favorite part of making the newscast is recording it and seeing it come together. He also loves interviewing people.

Although John would be a fantastic reporter one day, his father said he is most interested in teaching. He also loves to go rock climbing.

