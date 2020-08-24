Badly burned man crawls to rescue at height of firefight

Regional News

LAKE Berryessa, CA (KPIX) — During the height of the firefight with the LNU Lightning Complex fire early Wednesday morning, a crew from the Rio Vista Fire Department saw a faint light flashing in an area along Highway 128 in rural Napa County.

What followed was a miraculous rescue as detailed by Rio Vista fire officials on Friday.

The fire activity in the area had increased significantly, multiple fires had converged, and Rio Vista ‘Engine 55’ and ‘Engine 255’ was quickly transitioned from fire attack to assisting with evacuations and structure defense.

They saw the flash of light and went to investigate. What they found surprised them. A badly burned man was crawling, looking for anyone to help him.

The man was in critical condition, needing immediate medical attention. After a transport unit was requested, the man told the crew that his girlfriend was also in the area and also injured.

Following the man’s directions, the Rio Vista firefighters traversed up a darkened dirt road by vehicle and then on foot, frantically searching for the woman.

After searching for approximately 40 minutes, the frightened woman was located down an embankment, taking shelter in a storm drain, clutching a suitcase.

The firefighters were able to get her up the hill to the roadway safely, and back to the vehicle where her boyfriend was waiting. The couple was then treated by paramedics — the man for severe burns and the woman for undisclosed injuries. Their condition was not available on Friday.

