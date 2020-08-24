Con artists use DeKalb County, GA, woman’s address in pet scam

Regional News

ATLANTA, GA (WFSB ) — Brenda Wilson has become popular during the pandemic. People show up at her door from out of state, looking to pick up a puppy they purchased online.

“One came from South Carolina and it looks like one came from Florida and another one was in D.C., so I’m like, my address is just out there,” Wilson told Better Call Harry.

Wilson has a dog, but she is not selling it, nor anything else. Just like the people who come to her Stone Mountain address, she is a victim of overseas scammers.

Dottie Callina is with the Better Business Bureau of Metro Atlanta. She says that since the pandemic began, pet scams top their scam list.

“I’ve done over 200 investigations so far this year on fake web pet sites,” said Callina. “And almost every one of them without fail is using a legitimate residential address in the state of Georgia.”

Wilson has simple advice for would-be pet owners and everyone else.

“Don’t send money to strange people that you don’t know.”

If you do find a breeder online, start by checking with the BBB’s Scam Tracker: bbb.org/scamtracker

Petscams.com and Scampulse.com are other good sites.

