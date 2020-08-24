CT nonprofit raising money for cancer research through socks

Regional News

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB ) — A Connecticut nonprofit wants the community to help them continue their mission of raising funds for innovative cancer research.

Taty Socks was started in memory of Tatiana Abrahams, a 15-year-old who passed away from cancer.

The founder takes artwork from children who are battling or have overcome cancer treatment and prints it on socks.

All of the proceeds are donated.

While it’s been hard connecting with the young artists to print their paintings during the pandemic, the group is “feet-turing” its newest artist, Abby’s Creation, today.

“If you have a child that’s struggling with cancer or dealing with it. Pretty much everybody who wants to be a part of this can be a part of this,” Tracy Saperstein, founder and President of Taty Socks, tells us.

“The kids really enjoy being involved in this and they’re thrilled to actually have some of their effort go back into fundraising for, obviously, a cause that’s so near and dear to their heart, so it brings a little warm spot to them and certainly puts a smile on our face,” Gary Wilcox, Vice President of Taty Socks, explained.

Last year, Taty Socks raised $10,000.

In the last year and a half, the group has featured fourteen artists.

You can click or tap here tatysocks.com/about-us to learn more about the latest artist and to view other sock prints.

