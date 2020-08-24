LMPD, mayor outline response to expected protests during ‘BreonnaCon’

Regional News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WLKY) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and officials with Louisville Metro Police Department gave an update on their response to the protests surrounding BreonnaCon.

BreonnaCon is a series of events orchestrated by Until Freedom to help amplify the call for justice in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

LMPD chief Robert Schroeder says he has a plan in place to handle protest activities that become unlawful, which means any protests that block roadways or become violent.

While Fischer says Until Freedom does not have a history of violence, officials will be on hand to monitor the protests.

“We welcome peaceful protests and fully support the first amendment, but public safety is always our top priority,” Fischer said.

There has been communication with the organization and law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the upcoming marches, Fischer said.

In addition to Until Freedom, other groups and possible counter-protesters plan on coming to Louisville this upcoming week. The news prompted Fischer and others to address rumors of anticipated violence circulating on social media.

“We are hearing a lot of anxiety in our community regarding planned protests in our city,” Mayor Fischer said.

The conference will end with a march on LMPD’s training academy.

Until Freedom staged a protest on Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s lawn last month. Nearly 90 people were arrested that day, many from out of town.

