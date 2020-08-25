Bar-B-Que restaurant rebuilds after car smashes into storefront

Regional News

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — In a year that’s been tough on restaurants, a Benson bar-b-que spot is dealing with the damage from a car that crashed right into it.

Now a fellow small business owner on the other side of town is chipping in to help cover the costs.

Contractors spent the day stacking cinder-blocks.

Customers and fellow business owners have been asking how they can help the restaurant get through this second challenge of the year.

A car crashed into Hartland Bar-B-Que Sunday morning — only a few months after it had been robbed.

And a few months after it was able to survive being shut down for the pandemic.

“Whatever the insurance doesn’t cover, we have to pay out of pocket pay for this. And that just being closed on this busy Sunday that probably hurt for those sales as well, you know, and just other things that we’re not probably able to pay that probably helped out a lot,” said Yanet Soriano of Hartland.

A long-time friend who owns the Banh Mi shop in Bellevue is stepping in to help Soriano cover the costs.

“We decided to donate 10 percent of our earnings from our Bellevue store this week,” said Chloe Tran with Banh Mi.

Tran also set out a donation jar at her counter to help. She says her store lost cash after a robbery last year.

Small-businesses have already suffered slow times during this pandemic, so Tran also started an online fundraising effort after Hartland customers asked to chip in.

“Unfortunate things keep happening to them. I want them to know that they have a strong community behind them to back them up when something like this happens,” Tran said.

Friends and fellow business owners helping each other through tough times.

Soriano says her restaurant will be take-out only for at least the next couple of days.

Customers can eat inside once the side of the building is restored.

