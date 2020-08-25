Chambersburg woman charged after 2-year-old in her care tests positive for marijuana

Regional News

CHAMBERSBURG, PA (WPMT) — A 23-year-old Chambersburg woman has been charged with child endangerment after police say tests on a two-year-old child found unresponsive in her home on June 30 determined the child had been exposed to THC, the active component of marijuana.

Alexis Ivy Barrett was charged on July 2 after a search of her home uncovered several items of marijuana paraphernalia that could have been accessed by the child, police say. The paraphernalia was found in the living room and kitchen of the home, according to police.

Barrett is also charged with reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

Court records show Barrett waived her preliminary hearing and is awaiting formal arraignment on the charges. A hearing is set for Friday.

Barrett is currently incarcerated in Franklin County Prison after failing to post bail.

