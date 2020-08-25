Coalition of unions asking school districts to comply with principles for a safe reopening

Regional News

Connecticut, USA (WFSB) — Unions from across the state are banding together to call for safe conditions before schools reopen.

The Coalition of Union represents teachers, custodians, paraprofessionals, and bus drivers, which is more than 60,000 school staffers.

The coalition is asking for districts to comply within thirteen principles. If they can’t, they’re requesting full remote learning.

“The nightmares that teachers are having are about their students becoming gravely ill or maybe dying,” said Katy Gale, a fifth-grade teacher.

Kate Gale shared her fears with hundreds of educators and staff on a virtual call on Monday morning.

She says many of her colleague have the same concerns.

“I want parent s and people to understand it is going to be so different when they come into school,” Gale said.

Six state unions representing bus drivers, teachers, paraprofessionals, and custodians are now working together to ask for better conditions before they return to school.

The coalitions thirteen core principles include each district having a joint labor committee, requiring masks for all students regardless of grade level, six feet distancing, and more.

The Connecticut Education Association says one of the most important demands them is having a proper HVAC system and accommodating immunocompromised staff.

“Providing for accommodations for teachers and educators and other staff who are at risk is critical,” said Donald Williams, CEA Executive Director.

The CEA says their most recent recommendations which came out last week, haven’t gotten the results they’re looking for.

“Both the governor and commissioner are concerned about safety. What we’re finding out however is that isn’t necessarily translating into actions and activities that are taking place in all of the different local districts,” said Jeff Leake, CEA President.

Jeff Leake says many of their teachers have been left out of strategy building conversations.

They’re hoping the state and local districts will listen and comply with this new list of principles, before the first bell rings.

“I pray that we don’t see a second wave. That this isn’t the beginning of a second wave. That this isn’t at super spreading event,” Gale said.

