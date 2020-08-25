Couple pulled from burning home dies within hours of each other

Regional News

IDAHO FALLS, ID (East Idaho News) — An elderly couple pulled from their burning Idaho Falls home earlier this month died within hours of each other last week.

Ramona, 83, and Robert “Bob” Hart, 85, passed away Thursday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Both were pulled from their burning home on Aug. 2 by four Idaho Falls Police Officers and an Idaho State Police trooper.

“It is fitting that Bob and his eternal companion, Ramona, were able to pass away on the same day solidifying a legacy of love, service, and faith that they built together,” Bob’s obituary reads.

The fire broke out on the 700 block of Melrose Drive around 1:20 a.m. and minutes later the law enforcement officers arrived. The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports that neighbors called 911 when they saw flames coming out of the garage and back of the home. The neighbors tried knocking on the locked front door but no one answered.

The officers kicked in the door and ran inside where thick smoke filled the air. The Harts were found unconscious in the living room with smoke detectors blaring. Once ambulances arrived, the Harts were rushed to EIRMC in critical condition.

The Harts celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year, according to their obituaries. The couple was married in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 19, 1955, and moved around the country. In 1969, they returned to Idaho Falls where they raised their three children.

“Her family was her first priority,” Ramona’s obituary reads. “As an exemplary mother, grandmother, sister, wife, and friend, she never forgot a birthday or to send holiday greetings to her loved ones. She made great efforts to attend important events that marked their lives and always made time to focus on others.”

The couple’s obituaries mention them being known for their service in their local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint ward.

“His example of overcoming many of life’s challenges with dignity and grace was an inspiration to all who knew him well,” Bob’s obituary reads. “The lessons he has shared from these experiences have motivated family members and friends to persist in the face of adversity. He was spiritually gifted in his ability to help others recognize and build upon their strengths and to know of their great worth.”

The Harts’ funerals are scheduled to take place on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. But it will be streamed on Coltrin Mortuary’s Facebook page for friends and family.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the fire remains under investigation.

