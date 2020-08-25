Las Vegas organization sells jerseys to honor Metro Lieutenant that died from COVID-19

Regional News

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — The Injured Police Officer’s Fund is honoring its former president and fallen Metro Lieutenant Erik Lloyd.

Lloyd was a 30-year veteran of LVMPD and died from COVID-19 in July. His death was considered a line-of-duty death and was recently honored with a procession through the Las Vegas Valley.

“Everybody did everything that they can do to give somebody the most honor. And that was something that we accomplished this week,” Neil Sackmary said. “And now it’s time that we honor him in a way that the IPOF is now starting to sell the lieutenant Erik Lloyd shirts, 100% of the proceeds is going to go to the family.”

The jerseys cost $25 with sizes running from toddlers to XXXL. They can be purchased at NV Coin Mart on Jones Boulevard as well as online from the IPOF.

