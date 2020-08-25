Mobile County has used lab involved in reported NFL false positive COVID tests

Regional News

Mobile County, AL (WALA) — A report about COVID-19 tests results in the National Football League is attracting attention here in Mobile.

The NFL first reported 77 false positive test results of players over the weekend.

It said they were actually zero positive cases.

NFL.com reports testing irregularities at one of the labs used by the NFL led to 77 positives for COVID-19 among players and staff members from multiple teams.

FOX10 News submitted a question for the Mobile County Health Department news conference Monday asking if the county uses the same lab, and, if so, could we have seen some false positives over the last few months?

Dr. Scott Chavers, and epidemiologist with the health department, said, “We actually have used this lab that the NFL used for this weekend’s tests. We have not used them in quite a while and, looking at the proportion of positive tests to negative, we really haven’t seen any issues like they did here. The NFL did investigate and it appears that this was a point contamination issue in the lab and, so, they caught that pretty quickly.”

The general manager of one team that had some of the positive results said it’s better that this happened now rather than three weeks from now.

