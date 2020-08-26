Bullets rip through Poplar Plaza pizza restaurant after fight

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Memphis, TN (WREG) — Customers and employees ducked for cover Tuesday afternoon after bullets went flying into the Cici’s Pizza in the Poplar Plaza shopping center at Poplar and Highland.

According to police, four males were involved in a fight at the Cici’s Pizza.

Roger Jones said he heard about what led up to the shooting from his 21-year-old son, a Cici’s employee.

“He just said it was some people in there that had an altercation, a fight and stuff and I guess they had to escort them out and they continued it out there and next thing they know, they heard shots and they got down,” Jones said.

Police said windows of the business were shot out and 13 nearby cars were struck by bullets. There were around 30 people inside the business at the time, but no one was hurt.

“There were some children sitting in the seat where the window’s shattered. None of them are hurt so, thank goodness for that,” said Jones.

Upon hearing the news, Jacques Barnes said he rushed to Cici’s to check on his father, a manager there.

“It automatically put my mind in a state. It can’t be. I lost my sister the same way,” Barnes said.

“It’s family here. Kids, little bitty kids. I mean, you could have shot some innocent person. Over what? He said, she say,” said Brenda Walls.

Police said a 16-year-old male believed to be involved was located in the 3400 block of Walnut Grove. A second arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Both have been detained.

Officers are still working to identify the other individuals involved. If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.