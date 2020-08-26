Las Vegas church offers free childcare for families

Regional News

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — As Las Vegas families face the costs of childcare during a fall semester of distance learning, one local church offered to step up and offer childcare for free.

The Crossing Church launched a program for 120 children across three locations. They are limiting numbers to allow for social distancing.

The children and staff are required to wear masks inside. The children are separated into “pods” to create space between children and a six feet distance is enforced, as well as hourly cleaning routines.

Staff assist children during their Chromebook lessons.

“If The Crossing didn’t do this, my wife wouldn’t be working. We would be a single-income family,” said Jordan Travers, whose two children entered the program.

“Many of the conversations I’ve been having with parents: if it wasn’t for this program, they would be concerned they would have to quit their jobs. A lot of them are single parents who don’t have the option of not working,” said Kids Pastor Rachael Macaluso.

Nonprofit organization Children’s Cabinet, in a 2018 study, found that the average cost for pre-K care in Clark County totaled $9,472 a year.

Clark County, the city of Henderson and other jurisdictions recently launched affordable childcare options.

For questions about safety procedures during the pandemic, organization Child Aware has a list of questions that parents can ask childcare centers.

