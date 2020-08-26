Mid-Michigan pastor running, biking over 60 miles to raise money for Brazil daycare

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Mid-Michigan, USA (WNEM) — A Mid-Michigan pastor is pushing himself to the limit.

Pastor Paul Biber is competing in the Michigan Titanium Solo Half Ironman Duathlon on Saturday, Aug. 29. Biber will be going for 69.1 miles straight, 56 miles on a bike, and 13 miles on foot.

Biber is the pastor of Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Saginaw. He said he’s been on a mission to help a poverty-stricken are in Brazil for well over a decade.

“It didn’t take more than a day of being there before my eyes were open and the Lord was doing something there that I was going to be a part of for years to come,” Biber said.

Since the trip, Biber’s sole mission has been to help raise money for the Brasse Daycare so kids can have access to education. So far, he’s raised over $50,000 over the years.

Biber didn’t raise the money the traditional way through fundraisers, he felt he needed to challenge himself by running marathons and long-distance bike rides.

One year, Biber said he rode the distance of the daycare which is 5,500 miles.

“If I’m going to ask people to push themselves to be apart of something, then I can aspire them to do that by pushing myself to a part of something that is bigger than myself and my abilities as well,” Biber said.

On Saturday Biber plans to ride the Saginaw Rail Trail Loop three times and then run a half marathon. He is hoping others will come and help.

“We’re going to have a water table there with information and anyone who wants to come out and run, bike, walk whatever you do to exercise; come out and join us, grab a bottle of water, get some information on the Brasse Daycare and the work that we are doing there and celebrate that God is still active and trying to change the lives of people throughout the world,” Biber said.

Biber said he plans to start on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.