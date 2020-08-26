Mom turns to Facebook to teach son lesson about stealing bikes

Regional News

WEST WARWICK, RI (WCVB) — A Rhode Island mom turned to Facebook to teach her son a lesson about stealing.

Elisabeth Carroll said she couldn’t believe it when she saw six bicycles in her West Warwick basement.

She’d started digging around after hearing that her son might have been stealing bikes.

She confronted her 14-year-old son and then went on Facebook to try to return to the bikes to their rightful owners.

Carroll said many in her neighborhood gave her credit for the move, but she said her mission was more personal. The teen is the oldest of her children.

“He’s not leading by the right example, so I wanted to show what would happen if you don’t lead by the right example. I am going to put you on blast and let them know that (wrong) is wrong,” she said.

Any of the bikes that weren’t claimed were picked up by police.

