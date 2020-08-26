Professor accused of referring to coronavirus as ‘Wuhan Flu,’ ‘Chinese Communist Party Virus’ in syllabus

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Syracuse, NY (WCBS) — A Syracuse University professor has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly referring to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan flu” and “Chinese Communist Party virus” in a class syllabus.

Syracuse University released a statement reading, “The derogatory language used by a professor on his course syllabus is damaging to the learning environment for our students and offensive to Chinese, international and Asian Americans everywhere.”

The university is continuing to investigate as the professor remains out of the classroom.

In November 2019 and February of this year, students protested the university’s response to racist and anti-Semitic incidents. After the protests in November, the school’s chancellor allocated $1 million to a new curriculum on diversity.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.