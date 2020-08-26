Regional News

Boston, MA (WBZ) — Researchers explore steamship that sank off Massachusetts coast in 1898.

Ben Haskell of the Stellwagen Bank Sanctuary said documenting historic and cultural resources is “an important part of our mission.”

The video feed from the remote operated vehicle was sent to several schools around the country and is already providing insights for the scientists.

“One thing studying shipwrecks teaches us is that humans have made mistakes for a long time and how do we improve on each of those,” said maritime archaeologist Calvin Mires. “When technology fails, when things don’t go the right way.”

Researchers from the sanctuary and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute hope to learn how the Portland sunk and also to study the marine environment there.

