Some Pa. school districts giving homeowners more time to pay property taxes, receive discounts

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPMT) — Some homeowners have more time to pay their property taxes. Act 75 of 2020 allows school districts to extend tax discount deadlines and remove penalties for late payments through June 30, 2021.

“What our bill will do is allow local school boards, depending on their financial situation and what their fund balances are, to be able to extend the discount period to give more relief to families out there who could really be put in a tough position right now, financially. It also allows them to waive penalties for those who cannot pay on time,” said State Senator Scott Martin, who authored the law. The republican serves Lancaster County.

FOX43 asked a number of school districts in South Central Pennsylvania if they are offering this option to property owners.

West York Area School District and Central Dauphin School District extended the deadline for the payment of school real estate taxes without penalty from October 31, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Mechanicsburg Area School District and Penn Manor School District chose not to opt into the plan because it was signed into law after school tax bills were mailed out July 1.

“The board discussed it, but felt that with the district’s senior property tax relief program that has been in place for a number of years along with a no tax increase this year that further action was not necessary,” said Superintendent of Penn Manor Schools, Dr. Mike Leichliter.

Penn Manor is one of 10 Lancaster County school boards that voted against a property tax increase this year. The remaining seven districts approved a motion to raise property taxes for the 2020-2021 school year.

The tax increase adds another burden on cash-strapped families. Tax rates vary by district and in some areas cost $3,265 for a median priced home valued at $193,200.

However, schools may need relief too. Many districts are buying Zoom contracts for remote learning, stepping up cleaning protocols and hiring additional staff to reduce class sizes for returning students.

“Because of COVID-19, the shape of our economy and people’s individual finances, we need to do a better job at finding solutions other than just property taxes to fund our school system,” said Sen. Martin.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.