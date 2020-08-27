OSU expands isolation spaces in residence halls to help reduce spread of COVID-19

Regional News

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) — The Oregon State University has made several changes to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including the expansion of its isolation spaces.

While many may not have known they were there, isolation spaces at OSU are not new. The university increased them greatly in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Five buildings at OSU have empty isolation spaces available. Some are entire wings, some are entire floors, and others have individual units all well separated from other students.

Brian Stroup, the Director of Operations and Facilities with University Housing and Dining Services, says to reduce stigma that could be associated with their residence halls, he doesn’t want to share which buildings specifically have isolation space, but told FOX 12 they do have more than 70 rooms set aside.

The rooms will be for students showing symptoms and awaiting test results, so they can still study online. The rooms are also for students who do become ill with COVID-19, so they can focus on their health if they’re too sick to study.

OSU has developed protocol for the temporary transition, including providing academic support and symptom monitoring by health professionals.

Even contactless meal deliveries are available.

“Students who are in those isolation spaces can truly stay in those spaces for the duration of time that’s needed as we consult with medical experts and with student health services to get them food and make sure that they’re checked in from a Telehealth perspective as they’re getting through and getting over the virus,” Stroup said.

The university has also implemented procedures for cleaning those spaces once the student has recovered and returned to their assigned dorm room.

