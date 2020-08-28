‘Time for Change’ event supports racial justice and voter registration

Regional News

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) — This Sunday over 20 plus black-owned businesses from across St. Louis will come together at City Foundry for a socially distanced event to support racial justice and voter registration.

Participants can enjoy vendors, food trucks, and yoga. All food must be taken to go, organizers say think of it a shop and stroll event or a walk-thru instead of a drive-thru for food.

For voter registration, guests will be able to register on-site and also shop a brand new collaborative initiative between some local female-owned businesses.

“Time for Change” will be held 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

