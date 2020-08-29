‘Hostage hub’: Customers say packages at FedEx ground facility in Kernersville, NC, lost or mismanaged

Regional News

Kernersville, NC (WGHP) — The FOX8 newsroom has been flooded with viewer emails about delayed deliveries and lost packages. The common denominator in a lot of the messages is the FedEx Ground Hub in Kernersville.

People in the Triad are calling it a “hostage hub.”

“Stop blaming it on COVID. I mean, if every other facility can get the packages moving and it’s like once it hits Kernersville we feel like we are doomed because it comes to a screeching halt,” Melissa Long said.

Last Wednesday, Long ordered furniture that’s being used to build what she calls a “mega desk” for her four boys, three of whom are on the autism spectrum.

“It’s frustrating. This is something that we seriously need in order to be able to have four children in one location to virtually teach them three out of five days a week,” Long said.

One by one, parts of the desk arrived separately throughout the week, except for piece four.

When Long tracked the package it shows it has been sitting at the FedEx Ground Hub in Kernersville since Monday.

Every time she has called asking for an update, no one’s been able to physically locate her purchase.

“He told me, ‘That’s not our problem.’ I said, ‘Are you going to mark it as lost, so the sender can send us a replacement?’ And he said, ‘No ma’am, we will not do that,’” Long said.

Now, she’s out $600.

Long says on Friday she flagged down a FedEx Ground delivery driver at her neighbor’s house hoping for good news. She got the opposite.

“He said, ‘No, I searched everywhere. I searched the hub, I asked people, nobody has seen it and when I went to go leave the facility yesterday I witnessed another employee drive a FedEx truck over multiple packages that are stacked up out there in front of the dock doors,’” Long said.

FOX8 reached out to a FedEx Ground spokesperson who sent this statement:

“The FedEx Ground Kernersville station continues to implement contingencies designed to eliminate remaining backlogs driven by ongoing e-commerce growth during the pandemic. In addition to ensuring adequate staffing is maintained, we are flexing our network as necessary to reroute certain packages to nearby FedEx Ground stations for assistance. We encourage customers who may continue to have concerns about lost or damaged packages to contact the shipper to begin the claims process. Customers may also track their package or contact customer service by visiting fedex.com.”

Long, who is trying to provide an appropriate learning space for her children with disabilities, says that’s not good enough.

“Don’t blame it on COVID. It has nothing to do with COVID. It has to do with your facility and the way they do business,” Long said.

