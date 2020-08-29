Pizza Man celebrates 50th anniversary with surprise deliveries to Milwaukee-area neighborhoods

Regional News

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — Dozens of people in the Milwaukee area got a tasty surprise Thursday.

Pizza Man gave away free pizzas to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Pizzas were delivered in the neighborhoods near its restaurants at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa and Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek — a delicious way to say thank you to five decades of support.

“Honestly, Pizza Man is just really unique because there’s a lot of unique toppings, it’s got that really crispy Milwaukee thin crust, cream cheese on your pizza, it’s one of the only places you can get that, and if you haven’t tried cream cheese on your pizza, you should,” said Kaelyn Cervero, vice president of sales and development.

The original Pizza Man that opened on the corner of Oakland and North in 1970 was destroyed by fire 10 years ago.

It opened a new east side location on Downer Avenue two years later.

Pizza Man will continue its free pizza deliveries in Mequon during the month of October when their fourth location opens in the Mequon Public Market.

