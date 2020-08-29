Protesters gather at Mayor’s condo, demanding change, as he declines the President’s urge to send in the National Guard

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — Friday night protesters gathered outside and inside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Northwest Portland condo building as President Trump said he wants to send in the National Guard and Mayor Wheeler said, “No Thanks.”

The gathering was a block party of sorts but with a serious message.

“Every time another murder happens by police it gets me motivated to be on the street again,” protester Erica said.

In the lobby, some demonstrators sat in protest with a letter of demands for the mayor, including cutting the Portland Police Bureau budget in half by next year, abolishing the police bureau the year after, reinvesting the money into communities of color, and for the mayor to resign.

“It could be a few years process, but it could be done, and I think he needs to make a commitment to actually do it,” protester Mac Smiff said.

When asked if what the protesters were doing is what it takes to see that change, he said. “I think it may take more; I don’t know but this is where we’re at as far as trying.”

While was happening, President Donald Trump tweeted:

“If the incompetent mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler doesn’t get control of his city and stop the anarchists, agitators, rioters and looters causing great danger to innocent people we will go in and take care of matters the way they should have been taken care of 100 days ago.”

“We can take care of Portland in 45 minutes,” the President said in a speech. “If that Governor, if that Mayor would call in and say please send in the National Guard.”

But in a letter sent to the president Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler said:

“On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks. We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery.”

“There is no place for looting, arson, or vandalism in our city.” and “Those who commit criminal acts will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law.”

Wheeler mentions that tens of thousands of Portlanders have peacefully protested and marched as part of the city’s tradition in fighting for justice.

He said last month when the feds were here, it made the situation far worse.

“We don’t want any of them brutalizing us, but the feds can come back we’re not going anywhere,” Erica said.

The mayor met with other Portland police leaders earlier this week and his office shared a few details with FOX 12, including that police said they need other regional law enforcement agencies to help them out.

Oregon State Police will be helping with planned demonstrations Saturday.

The Mayor’s office sent FOX 12 a statement about the crowd Friday night that said:

“We are monitoring the situation and hope protesters remain peaceful for the safety of other residents.”

