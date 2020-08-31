Fundraiser held for young girl with mystery illness

Regional News

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — One Schuylkill County community is rallying behind a little girl who has been suffering from a mysterious illness.

Celia, 2, has been dealing with high fevers, rashes, joint pain, and eyesight problems.

Doctors at Hershey Medical Center and CHOP have been trying to pinpoint exactly what’s going on with no luck just yet.

Celia’s mom Catrina has been out of work while trying to help her daughter.

The community came together Sunday at West Penn Rod and Gun Club for a fundraiser to help ease the financial burden.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing. I can’t thank them enough for everything they’re doing and have been doing since this all started five months ago,” said Catrina Mehallic, Celia’s mom.

There were more than 200 raffles baskets and live entertainment at the fundraiser in Schuylkill County.

