Woman travels to Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Laura

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT) — The devastation from Hurricane Laura has volunteers around the country flying in to help, including from in New Mexico.

Friday two New Mexicans who are volunteers with the Red Cross left the Sunport to go to Louisiana to help those impacted by the hurricane. One of those volunteers is Vivian Laws, and it’s a trip she’s taken before.

“My first deployment was Irma, in Florida, three years ago,” Laws said. “It’s always very fulfilling when you can help that person and they break down in tears and they hug you and they’re so grateful.”

Laws is going to help assess the damage to homes and businesses after the hurricane hit.

“Probably a lot of wind damage, and we have certain criteria that we base the damage on,” said Laws. “We always hope for not a lot of damage, but we wouldn’t be there if there wasn’t.”

Damage and destruction that leaves an impact.

“It can be hard emotionally, but you just have to remember the people you’re going there to help,” Laws said.

Our Red Cross region has already sent about 40 volunteers to the area, and Douglas Keaty, a spokesperson with the organization said after a natural disaster hits, the need there is huge.

“There’s a million people without power right now, and that affects people’s lives,” said Keaty.

And while this time it’s different because of the coronavirus, the opportunity to help is one that Laws does not take for granted.

“I had one man tell me, just to know someone out there cares, and that makes it all worthwhile,” said Laws. “We’re going to have to do a lot of virtual hugs, distancing hugs.”

Laws will be in Louisiana for about two weeks. Keaty said they’re always looking for volunteers to help with natural disasters like this. To apply, you can visit:

redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html

To donate to those impacted by Hurricane Laura, text ‘Laura’ to 90999.

