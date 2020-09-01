17 students in a Western Carolina University residence hall test positive for COVID-19

Regional News

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another North Carolina university has reported a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

On Sept. 1, the Jackson County Department of Public Health (JCDPH) announced a COVID-19 cluster at a Western Carolina University (WCU) residence hall had been identified.

17 residents of Harrill Hall tested positive for COVID-19, according to JCDPH, and are currently following isolation orders.

A cluster is identified by the North Carolina Division of Public Health (NCDPH) in workplace, educational and other community settings as:

A minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period

Plausible linkage between cases where cases were present in the same setting during the same time-period (e.g., same shift, same classroom, same physical work area); that the timing fits with likely timing of exposure; and that there is no other more likely source of exposure for identified cases (e.g., household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting).

WCU Chancellor Kelli R. Brown released the following statement on the cluster:

We expected there to be cases related to our campus as more than 9,000 students returned for residential in-person instruction this fall. We have extensive protocols in place and will continue to execute our quarantine and isolation procedures. Public health is a shared responsibility – and it is one that we take seriously. We’ve implemented a series of standards including a mask mandate, lowering classroom density, extensive PPE and cleaning procedures and many other protocols through our Catamounts Care initiative. Additionally, we have erected outdoor tents throughout campus for student, faculty and staff use. We continue to evaluate conditions that may influence our ability to deliver residential operations.

The university’s online announcement states it will not be identifying any students due to HIPPA laws and to avoid any possible retaliation or harassment to the students.

WCU added it is reporting COVID-19 cases on campus at the link here. The university will be sharing any information about clusters on the WCU Coronavirus website and university social media handles.

JCDPH and WCU Health Services are working to identify any additional close contacts of the residents who tested positive.

For more information from JCDPH, click here. For COVID-19 questions, call the Jackson County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-631-HELP.

