Baldwin Together now offering rent assistance, long term help through COVID-19

Baldwin County, AL (WALA) — Even while we’re physically apart, hundreds of hands are working to bring Baldwin Together.

Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters teamed up with the Baldwin County Commission, emergency management, social services, and many others to create Baldwin Together, a long term case management system to help those in Alabama’s largest county get through tough times caused by the pandemic.

Prodisee Pantry has already distributed 815 tons of food since COVID hit our area, helping feed roughly 40,000 people.

Many of these families are seeking help for the first time.

“We’re able to address the whole person. So we’re able to look at their whole income, expenses, maybe work on a budget, and talk about what kind of a plan we can come up with, so that they’re not in a vulnerable spot in the future,” said Dana Jepsen, VOAD Chair and Baldwin Together spokesperson.

From helping you find employment, to rent assistance, they work on a case by case basis to help those struggling make ends meet again.

We can’t tell you what stability looks like for you. You’ve got to tell us what you need and we’ll help you get there,” said Jepsen.

Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos says the pandemic is a long term problem that needs long term solutions.

“Its not an over and done. You can prepare for a hurricane, you see it coming, and then you figure out how to recover. The pandemic is still here,”said Servos.

You can find Baldwin Together at Prodisee Pantry’s weekly food distributions, Tuesday mornings from nine to noon.

You can also call Baldwin Together at 251-424-1506 or email them at BaldwinTogether@gmail.com.

