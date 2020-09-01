Nashville easing restrictions on restaurants, some gatherings today

Regional News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Starting today, Nashville will begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions on certain businesses and gatherings.

It’s one step closer for businesses looking to operate normally again, with the city scaling back certain restrictions on restaurants, weddings and funerals.

Starting today, weddings and funerals will both be allowed to have up to 125 people in attendance.

Bar counters can also reopen but must practice social distancing at all counters and follow maximum capacity guidelines.

Limited service restaurants will be able to increase their capacity from 25 to 50, with the additional 25 dine-in customers allowed for outdoor seating.

Transpotainment vehicles like pedal taverns can start rolling again at 50 percent capacity and with a 10-person cap in place. These vehicles were banned from operation at the end of July.

All of this comes on the heels of improvements seen in key points of Metro’s reopening metrics.

Five of the key metrics for the city are currently in green, including the transmission rate and the 14-day case trend.

Yesterday, there were only 30 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson county.

Three of the metrics are in yellow, which signifies numbers the city deems a little less than satisfactory.

City officials say the key metrics show the virus is slowing down in Nashville, but are reminding everyone to continue taking safety precautions.

On Broadway, electronic signs are still up reminding visitors to wear masks.

