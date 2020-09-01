Student killed in crash saves lives of two others with organ donation

Regional News

MOORE, Okla. (KOCO) — Kolby Crum, one of the Moore High School students on a cross-country run who died after being struck by a vehicle, saved lives of two others through organ donation.

In February, six teens on a cross-country run were struck by a vehicle driven nearly 80 miles an hour in a school zone. Kolby Crum, 18, was one of three who died.

Family members said Crum always cared about others. When he was getting his driver’s license, he registered to be an organ donor understanding through that action he could give hope and life to others, according to LifeShare.

Because he was 18 and was registered, his parents supported his final wish to give to others by donating his organs, according to LifeShare.

“Kolby has always thought of others and put others before himself. Through unimaginable darkness and sadness our family has gone through, there is light knowing that Kolby has even helped others after his death,” Tansey Hellbusch, Kolby’s mother, said in a Facebook post.

Crum’s legacy will live on not only in the Moore community, but also in the lives of two others who he saved with his generous donation, officials with LifeShare said in a news release Monday.

LifeShare is the organ procurement organization in Oklahoma responsible for the recovery of organs and tissue for transplant.

“We are encouraged by Kolby and his willingness to make a positive change in his community and also in the lives of others through organ donation,” said Jeffrey Orlowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeShare. “It is our hope young adults reading this story will see the impact of organ donation and they will follow in Kolby’s footsteps by registering their decision to be a donor.”

