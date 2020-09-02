Amid ongoing issues with village, Terrance Wallace brings at-risk boys to live with him in mansion

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Barrington Hills, IL (WBBM) — Tuesday marked a fresh start for some young African-American boys from Chicago’s roughest neighborhoods.

As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported Tuesday night, it is a story we have been following – Terrance Wallace’s push to create a safe environment in an affluent suburb for the boys to learn and grow.

Tuesday was move-in day for 10 boys and for Wallace, who is their legal guardian and founder of the non-profit InZone Project.

Their new home is a sprawling mansion in Barrington Hills. Wallace has a simple mission – to give these boys the same opportunities as others in a thriving school district.

“Obviously an emotional day,” Wallace said. “To think that wow, we’re finally actually moving in. It means a lot for their life expectancy as well as their education.”

It’s been a long fight to get there, and hurdles remain. Wallace’s attorney said the Village of Barrington Hills is questioning whether the home complies with village code – and it could result in $750 a day in fine.

The village board in June said Wallace’s proposal was a “group home” that needed approval from the zoning committee.

At a town board meeting not long ago, some residents were critical of Wallace.

Wallace said because he is the boys’ legal guardian – and like a father – that ordinance the village board is talking about should not apply. This is a family, he says.

CBS 2 reached out to the Village of Barrington Hills on Tuesday. They said they are requesting further information from Wallace and have no further comment.

Wallace said he has had enormous support in the community.

“I really believe in racial reconciliation and inclusion and diversity, and I believe that our family being here is going to provide for this community a way for us to show the rest of America – what does it look like when we come together?” he said.

And so for now, the boys are finally able to get settled and begin remote learning at Barrington High School.

“Most people don’t get an opportunity like this,” said Josh Major. “Ain’t nobody just going to pick up a random kid and bring him to a mansion out in the burbs. That’s not something that’s happening.”

Josh Major – who has grown up in Englewood – and his brother Michael believe it is a fresh start that puts their mom at ease.

The boys are finishing up their school registration on Tuesday night and hope to start on Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.