Nashville photographer spreads message of strength

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A big pink bus and a woman with a big heart arrived within the hour spreading the message of beautiful strength.

Annette McNamara just arrived back to Nashville on Atticus the Bus, a big pink bus. She is going to travel the country to spread a message of beautiful strength and love through photography and conversation.

“It just shows we don’t know anybody till we walk in their shoes,” said McNamara. “I’ve now photographed more than 400 people of all backgrounds, Black, white, big, tall, and it’s just a chance to tell their story through pictures.”

She said the pictures are beautiful because the people in them tell stories that are beautiful.

The COVID-19 pandemic left her with little to do, then she came up with a plan.

She’s traveling the rest of the country and who knows what after that.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.