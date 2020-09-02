Ole Miss football team getting hit by COVID-19

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

OXFORD, MS (WAPT) — The Rebels are facing depth challenges on their roster. Lane Kiffin says the defensive backs have been hit the hardest by COVID-19, whether it’s a positive test result or players having to sit out because they’ve been in close contact with some who is positive.

Plus players they have to have a series of negative test results before returning to action. The tight ends are fighting through injuries as well.

Kiffin explains the effect quarantining has as the staff tries to prepare the team for games.

“There are a couple guys back but when they first come back they’re not back,” Kiffin said after Tuesday’s practice. “We were first told 14 days but then they’re not back because once after the 14 days they have to get more tests to make sure they’re ok then they have to be worked back in slowly. So it’s almost like if you get you’re out 3 weeks so that’s a long time.”

This situation is especially challenging for Kiffin and his staff because they just arrived in Oxford and are still learning their surroundings and the roster.

“We’re not the deepest program in the conference. I don’t think that will shock anyone. But we have so little background with our guys. So a guy misses two or three weeks, A, we barely know them from a person to person standpoint but then they don’t know our plays.”

Kiffin continued, if you’ve been out to other programs who have seniors this is their fourth year. You’ve had everyone for at least a year except for your incoming guys. They already know your stuff. Actually for some programs where their rosters are really built up, they probably wouldn’t admit, it’s probably a good thing. Because they’re going to have less injuries because there’s less guys practicing. So their older guys, their stars that already know everything, they’re actually going to be rested up throughout the year.”

It won’t be long before the Rebels kickoff the season against the Florida Gators either. Kiffin’s debut as the Ole Miss head coach is in 25 days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.