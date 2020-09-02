Parts of Asheville turn red in support of music industry

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you were in Asheville on Tuesday night, you might have noticed many building sporting red lights. The lights, a show of support for music businesses and their workers, were a message to Congress to pass the RESTART Act and the Save Our Stages Act.

The red lights were part of a nationwide push to get help for the entertainment industry. The legislation would give financial relief to the music industry, which is being devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. And that help is something people in Asheville said is much needed right now.

“We really thrive in this community on having events, and it’s affecting everybody from the ticket takers to people who work concessions to the musicians to the audio engineers. There’s a lot of different people are affected by this,” said Jessica Tomasin, studio manager at Echo Mountain Recording Studios.

Echo Mountain Recording Studios and Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville were bathed in red light Tuesday night.

Organizers encouraged people to take pictures of the lights and post them on social media.

