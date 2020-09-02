Police still looking for man who allegedly gave ‘Covid Hugs’ and possible accomplice

Regional News

Springfield, MA (WBZ) — The search continues for a man giving “Covid Hugs” to Walmart shoppers in western Massachusetts. Springfield police released new photos of the alleged hugger and a possible accomplice on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the evening of Aug. 15 at the Boston Road Walmart. Police said a man embraced a customer and said “Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid,” before laughing and walking away.

Video shows the man giving hugs to several people inside the store, according to police. And now investigators say they’re looking to identify a woman who was with the man and apparently recording him hugging shoppers.

Police shared new photos of the pair, as well as their car. Detectives are vetting “numerous” tips about the man’s identity, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police at 413-787-6355.

