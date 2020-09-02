U.S. attorney’s office: Portland man accused of repeatedly striking vehicle occupied by 2 federal officers

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A 55-year-old Portland man is accused of repeatedly assaulting federal officers with his vehicle while driving along Interstate 84 on Sunday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon.

Citing court documents, the U.S. attorney’s office said that two Federal Protective Service officers, both wearing their government-issued uniform with visible police patches and a badge, left the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building in a rental vehicle on their way to their hotel. As the officers were traveling east on I-84 approaching I-205, a gray sport utility vehicle passed on the left.

One of the officers saw the driver of the gray SUV, later identified as Lonnie Vantewa Albert, glance toward him. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Albert then turned sharply and nearly hit the officers’ vehicle. The driving officer attempted to change lanes and pass Albert, but the U.S. attorney’s office said Albert swerved in either direction to block their vehicle.

While to the left of the officers’ vehicle, the U.S. attorney’s office said Albert turned sharply to the right and struck the officers’ vehicle. The contact caused Albert’s vehicle to spin before coming to a stop.

One of the officers got out of the vehicle to see if Albert was injured, according to the U.S. attorney’s office, and that’s when Albert drove toward the officer, veered left, and fled the scene.

The officers briefly followed Albert to get his license plate number.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Albert left I-84 and stopped near Adventist Health Portland, located on Southeast 100th Avenue.

When the officers pulled into the hospital parking lot, the U.S. attorney’s office said Albert struck the officers’ vehicle a second time.

Portland police officers arrived to the scene and arrested Albert. According to the Multnomah County Jail website, Albert was booked on three counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver and one count of reckless driving.

Albert made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday. The U.S. attorney’s office said he was released on conditions pending further court proceedings.

If convicted, the U.S. attorney’s office said Albert faces a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office said the FPS officers’ rented vehicle sustained dents, scratches, and other damage. No word on if the officers were injured.

