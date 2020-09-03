Bradley Airport worried about losing major airlines due to decline in passenger traffic

Regional News

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) — Bradley International Airport is dealing with some major losses because of the pandemic.

Airport officials says passenger traffic is down more than 80 percent and their revenue is $10 million below budget.

The airport’s executive director is expecting the airport to look empty this holiday weekend. He says that’s because of the travel advisory and now they’re asking the state for some leeway.

“It’s a bummer because we were coming out for the one week and so because of the quarantine we had to rearrange our life,” said Sue Haupt.

Sue and Dave Haupt are flying from Minnesota to visit their daughter. They will be quarantining at her home for their entire two-week visit because of the travel advisory.

“But it’s totally worth it to see our family,” Haupt said.

It’s not worth it for everyone. Passenger traffic at Bradley is down more than 80 percent after it slightly increased in May and June.

Executive Director Kevin Dillon says they’re concerned airlines will scale back even more because of the advisory.

“They’ve pulled flights out of Bradley. There aren’t as many seats going or coming into the airport,” Dillon said.

Now, the Connecticut Airport Authority is asking the state to meet them in the middle.

“We’d like to think that if we can test passengers when they deplane, and if people can present a negative COVID test. They should be able to avoid compliance,” Dillon said.

Travelers say they like this idea more than quarantining for 14 days.

“I would’ve like it if we could’ve just taken the test within 72 hours, tested negative, and not have to quarantine,” Dave said.

Dillon says he’s proposed the idea already, but there’s been no traction.

“Simply give up a testing option to try to manage the risk,” Dillon said.

Right now, Southwest is only flying to Baltimore and Chicago.

Dillon is concerned JetBlue will pull service completely because they only fly to Florida and Puerto Rico, which are both on the travel advisory list.

