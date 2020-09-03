Human remains found in fire, suspect admits to striking the man with machete same day

Regional News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A man was arrested overnight in Nashville after investigators connected him to a body that was found burned in a fire on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a fire call at a campsite around 11:15 a.m. near 6th Avenue South when they found burned human remains.

Metro Police say 27-year-old David Williams was identified as the suspect based off of citizens in the area.

According to arrest papers, Williams admitted to having a fight with the victim at the camp site earlier Wednesday and striking him with a machete.

Wiliams who is homeless, is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond and is charged with criminal homicide.

The human remains have not yet been identified. This is still an active investigation.

