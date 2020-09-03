New charges filed against former West Penn Hospital worker accused of taping people inside bathroom

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTAE) — Eighty three additional charges have been filed against a former West Penn Hospital worker accused of videotaping people inside an employee bathroom.

Guy Caley, 52, was arrested in July, when police said he taped a camera to a chair in the bathroom.

Police said Caley would later take the camera home and download the videos.

Investigators said, after searching Caley’s laptop, they found additional recordings of employees in the bathroom as well as videos of more than 30 female patients in the hospital’s radiology department.

Police said some videos allegedly show Caley setting up the camera, bringing the patients into the room, telling the patients to change into a hospital gown and then leaving.

Caley faces a preliminary hearing on the initial charges later this month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.